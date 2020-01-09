AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter today to thank fans for the ratings success of the Dynamite Anniversary Edition on TNT.

"Thanks to all who made last night's #AEW one-year anniversary episode of Dynamite a ratings success!," Khan wrote. "For all of us to keep succeeding, AEW will listen to our fans. I hear your feedback & won't ignore what you want to see from AEW every week! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

As we noted earlier this evening, Wednesday's Dynamite Anniversary show from the Memphis area topped WWE NXT in viewership and the key demographic. You can click here for our full ratings report on Week 14 of the Wednesday Night War.

Below is the full tweet from Tony: