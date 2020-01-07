- Above is the latest episode of "DaMandyz Donutz" from WWE SmackDown Superstars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. This episode features treats from the Harbord Bakers & Calandria in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and was filmed a in late December when WWE was in town for a blue brand live event. This episode also features sports analyst, actor and motivational speaker Spencer Miller.

- WWE stock was up 1.93% today, closing at $66.40 per share. Today's high was $67.53 and the low was $65.16.

- Triple H took to Twitter today to hype up the WWE NXT UK brand ahead of Sunday's "Takeover: Blackpool II" event. He also plugged the Prime Target preview special that will air at 3pm ET on the WWE Network this Thursday.

"Back to where it all began. Where fans and Superstars alike joined together to say THIS IS OUR BRAND. Before we return to Blackpool for #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II, see how we got there. See the latest #PrimeTarget on this week's episode of @NXTUK on @WWENetwork. #WeAreNXTUK," he wrote.

WWE re-tweeted Triple H's Twitter promo but also re-tweeted comments from RAW announcer Vic Joseph.

He wrote, "Hard to put into words what @NXTUK means to me. It's where @TripleH gave me my first opportunity, where I learned from @McGuinnessNigel, where I was part of the foundation that grew into an empire! Don't miss #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II THIS Sunday on the @WWENetwork #WeAreNXTUK"

