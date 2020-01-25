Triple H has confirmed that WWE NXT UK Superstar Alexander Wolfe suffered an injury during tonight's WWE Worlds Collide main event, which saw Imperium (Wolfe, NXT UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel) defeat The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong)

As noted, most of the match was a 4-on-3 battle as Wolfe went down early on. The injury actually happened after Wolfe took a combination of a chop from Strong and a kick from Fish. It looks like the chop forced the kick to land on Wolfe's chin. Wolfe went down and Fish eventually went for the pin. Referee Drake Wuertz stopped the pin, and the match, and signaled for medics to come check on Wolfe when he appeared to be knocked out during the pin. Medics came to check on Wolfe and he was evaluated at ringside as the match continued. Wolfe was then taken to the back by medics.

Cathy Kelley asked about the injury during the post-show interview with WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

"I will say that we are lucky that's the only injury that came [out of that match]," Triple H said. "Those guys beat the tar out of each other."

He continued, "Yeah, Alexander Wolfe got caught on the chin early, by a combo of Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish, and just got knocked out. Our medical staff came out there and got him outta there, and Imperium had to go 3-on-4 against The Undisputed Era, arguably the most dominant faction that you've seen, if not ever, in a long, long period of time, and still were able to pull it out."

Wolfe took to Twitter after the show and commented on the injury, noting that he's fine.

"I'm fine. [thumbs up emoji] I wish I could have finished the match but safety first. Thanks to @WWEDrakeWuertz & @wwe medical for taking care of me. You guys did an unbelievable great job today as always. Most importantly it was my own fault. #ChinUp #WorldsCollide #NXT #NXTUK #IMPERIUM"

There's no word yet on if Wolfe suffered a concussion or a stinger, or how long he will be out of action. Wolfe never returned to the ring and didn't celebrate with Imperium as the show went off the air.

Stay tuned for updates on Wolfe's status.

the full tweet from Wolfe: