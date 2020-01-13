WWE Backstage analyst Paige took to Twitter today and commented on how Triple H made a joke at her expense during a recent "Inside The Ropes" interview. The full interview is above and the clip can be seen below.

Triple H spoke about a possible ring return for Paige and WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and commented on how the most important thing is living healthy lives, and their families. He said Edge has kids, and joked that Paige may have kids out there that she doesn't know about.

"If our medical experts say they believe this person has done whatever to rehab their situation or it could be multiple situations, but if they've done all of that and they're not safe to get back into the ring," Triple H said. "We allow it, and if they're not... and you see that with Daniel Bryan. None of us ever thought Daniel Bryan was going to step in the ring, at least not for us, and that was a question for him. 'Well, I can't do it for you doesn't mean I can't do it for other places.'

"But you have the conversation with him, that if medical experts are telling you this isn't the best thing, but he worked extraordinarily hard for a long period of time to get himself back at a place, physically, where medical teams... the same people that disqualified him, were willing to say, 'OK, now I feel like this is a safe return.' So, if that's the case, when you're talking about people as talented as Edge, Paige... who wouldn't want them to return? I'm a fan just like everyone else. Yeah, I would love to see them step into the ring and compete, but more importantly than that though, I'd like to see them live long, healthy lives. You know, Edge has kids, Paige... maybe, she probably has some she doesn't know of."

That's when others in the room, including Triple H, laughed at the joke.

Triple H continued, "You know, you want them to put their health first, people first. This is all great but at the end of the day, it's not everything."

Paige re-tweeted the clip and wrote, "Even my boss jokes about me.. no wonder you guys still do it too."

Renee Young and Nikki Bella also took to Twitter in defense of Paige today.

"Big love to Paige. She's been to hell and back but still some people wanna make jokes. We need (and she deserves) real change," Renee wrote.

Nikki added, "We will never see the true change in equality if we just see them as storylines. Change in a company starts from the top. Our leaders help set the example. For us women we need all the help we can get. Help with respect from our co workers and fans. We are all one. One love."

Triple H has not tweeted a response as of this writing.

You can see the related tweets and clip of Triple H below:

