- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature the final hype for Worlds Collide, including an in-ring appearance by Imperium and the two qualifying matches for Saturdays' NXT Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way. Ligero vs. Jordan Devlin and The Brian Kendrick vs. Travis Banks will take place with the winners advancing to Worlds Collide to do battle with champion Angel Garza and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Above and below are new promos from Devlin and Ligero to promote the match.

Today's show will also feature Killer Kelly vs. Jazzy Gabert and a match with Ilja Dragunov. Stay tuned for our full report from the show, along with news and notes.

- Planters began a new marketing campaign on Wednesday by announcing that Mr. Peanut, their beloved snack food spokes-legume, has passed away at the age of 104. This looks to be the setup for a Super Bowl 54 commercial that will air next month.

As seen below, WWE posted video of NXT announcers Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix paying respects to Mr. Peanut before last night's NXT episode hit the air.

- Triple H took to Twitter to post his traditional photo with new NXT North American Champion Keith Lee after last night's big main event win over Roderick Strong on the USA Network.

"#AndNew... Absolutely #Limitless. @RealKeithLee #WWENXT," Triple H tweeted.

You can see the full tweet with photo below: