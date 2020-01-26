- Above is the new trailer for the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel, featuring behind-the-scenes clips of several WWE NXT and NXT UK Superstars. The channel has plans to release new exclusive content three times per week now. The channel was created in February 2018, but didn't officially launch until November 2018. It currently has 14,630,776 video views and 155,000 subscribers.

- Sasha Banks turns 28 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal turns 60, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Uecker turns 86, former WCW star The Stro turns 47 and former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde turns 34. Also, today would have been the 90th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Gordon Solie.

- Triple H took to Twitter last night after WWE Worlds Collide and said the two NXT rosters officially launched a new brand with the big event.

"Tonight felt like an epic beginning... The matches. The rivalries. The opportunities. Tonight @WWENXT and @NXTUK launched a brand. Thank you all for continuing to be a part of it. #WorldsCollide #WeAreNXT #WeAreNXTUK," he wrote.

You can see the full tweet below: