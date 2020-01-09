"The Game" Triple H recently spoke on a media call that featured questions from Metro.co.uk, including how Hunter feels about a potential return from former stars CM Punk and AJ Lee.

Triple H thinks that as long as everyone involved is satisfied with the deal, he would be open to seeing the power couple back with WWE.

"If it was right for them, for the company, for everyone involved, then absolutely [I'd like to see them return]. I don't think that's ever been a factor, of somebody saying, 'This person should be here, or that person should be here,'" Hunter said. "'Incredible talent are always incredible talent – but there's so much more to the business than just being a talented performer...

"In a perfect world? Yeah, sure. Again, you've heard Vince echo that sentiment so many times of the years, 'Never say never!'"

Hunter says that he wishes he was once again a young man performing in his prime so that he could face today's best talent in epic matches. However, he's well aware that as his age increases, the long storylines and physical matches he's involved in will continue decreasing.

"Sometimes I look at the talent and I think, oh man, if I was 25 and could step in the ring with them – but then the reality quickly comes back to me. 'You're not 25 and you can't do that!' The business evolves, and in some ways I look at it from a story telling standpoint," Hunter said. "That's what we're sort of teaching them, and that comes from experience. But the physicality of it and the things that a lot of talent are able to do, I couldn't do that anyway!

"...There are a lot of talent that I look back on my career and think, if I was in my prime, I'd be all over pitching ideas to do something with this talent," Hunter continued. "But the reality is, you're not young anymore. It all moves on and it's a young man's business, and hopefully that always continues."