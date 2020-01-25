As noted, tonight's WWE Worlds Collide event saw WWE NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin capture the NXT Cruiserweight Title by defeating former champion Angel Garza, Travis Banks and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in a Fatal 4 Way.

Triple H took to Twitter after the match and congratulated Devlin.

"Four of the most incredible athletes from Ireland, New Zealand, Mexico, and the US competing for their brands, themselves, and this title. Congratulations to the NEW Cruiserweight Champion, the Ace of his division, @Jordan_Devlin1. #WorldsCollide @NXTUK @WWENXT," he wrote.

It's interesting that Garza dropped the title on the same night that NXT General Manager William Regal and Triple H presented him with the newly-redesigned belt. For those who missed it, you can see that video below.

You can see Triple H's full tweet and photo below: