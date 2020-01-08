Triple H has been doing international media to promote Sunday's WWE NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool II" event on the WWE Network. He spoke with Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda earlier today and was asked about main NXT Superstars possibly showing up at the big event from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England, to promote the WWE Worlds Collide event that will take place during Royal Rumble weekend with a NXT vs. NXT UK theme.

"Look, I think what we've shown you in the past, even with [Finn] Balor and all these events, and different things that happen, that anything can happen," Triple H said. "Knowing that Worlds Collide is around the corner, I think anything could happen and I think this will be an exciting weekend because of that. Never say never, and anything could happen at this show."

We noted earlier this month how WWE left Sky Sports after a 30-year relationship, to join BT Sport for their new home in the UK and Ireland. The NXT and NXT UK shows were included in that programming line-up. Cassidy asked Triple H about the possibility of the weekly NXT UK show going live in the future on BT Sport.

"Yeah, I don't want to say that... I never want to say anything is not possible, because anything is possible," Triple H said. "It's a little bit more difficult given the teams that we have right now.

"If, over time, we can build a team totally in the UK that is standalone, because when you start to get into live television, it certainly becomes not doable to fly over to the UK and do a live show every week. So, it needs to be self-contained a bit more and at one location. It's certainly something that's an option, it just takes a bit more work to get to that."