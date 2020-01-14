WWE has left the door open for pro boxer Tyson Fury to make his return to the ring this year.

Triple H recently spoke with UK Metro and discussed Fury's future with the company.

"I think the door's open on our side, and the door's open on his side – but there's a lot of things in between now and then," Triple H said. "That fight [against Deontay Wilder] on February 22nd will be huge to him as to what his next steps are in all of this. So, we're open to that stuff but it needs to be right for everybody."

Triple H also commented on how much fun The Gypsy King had working for WWE. The interviewer noted how Fury may have wanted a pro wrestling career before he got into boxing.

"Yeah, I think there's thoughts out there of a lot of things with Tyson Fury," Triple H responded. "He had a blast working with us. It's funny, one of the things that I learned with him doing the press for the other time he worked for us is that in his mind as a kid, he saw himself being a WWE superstar, not a boxer."

Triple H acknowledged that Fury is almost definitely destined to be a special attraction for the company, instead of a full-time roster member.

"The entertainment side of it, that showmanship side of him is in front," Triple H said of Fury in WWE. "So I think he would love to do something more with us. He'd love to do a bigger thing. ... I think he understands the entertainment value. This is not, for him, about, 'I need to be the champion, or I need to be this or that.'"

It was reported earlier this month that there has been more talk on Fury possibly returning to the ring at WrestleMania 36, but that his return depended on the February 22 boxing match against Deontay Wilder, which Triple H mentioned. The report, from @Wrestlevotes, noted that the result of the fight is crucial to Walder's WrestleMania appearance because if Wilder gets the win, Vince McMahon isn't going to throw big money at a man who just lost a fight on pay-per-view. There is still said to be nothing to the rumors of Fury facing WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and there's no word on who he would face. A Royal Rumble appearance for Fury is also unlikely as that would come before the Wilder fight.

Fury made his WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel back in October 11 from Saudi Arabia, defeating Braun Strowman by count out. Fury would then return to WWE TV on SmackDown and join forces with Strowman to take out The B Team in an in-ring segment, ending the feud with the two big men on the same side.

Stay tuned for updates on Fury's WWE status.