WWE NXT Superstars Tyler Breeze and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott are scheduled for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

There's no word yet on who Breeze will be facing, but Scott will do battle with Lio Rush.

This will be the official debut on the cruiserweight brand for Breeze. He appeared for a segment back in September 2017, but did not wrestle. Scott made his 205 Live debut back in July 2019 with a loss to Drew Gulak, then he was the winner of a 10-man Elimination Match in August. Scott returned to 205 Live on October 25 and November 1 for two wins over Ariya Daivari.

Jack Gallagher will also be featured on tonight's show. As noted earlier, 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick lifted the storyline "internal suspension" of Jack Gallagher after Gallagher's ringside tantrum in late November.

