WWE has announced two singles matches for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode on the WWE Network, which will air live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

WWE NXT Superstar Tyler Breeze will face Ariya Daivari, while NXT Superstar Isaiah "Swerve" Scott will face NXT's Raul Mendoza.

Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's 205 Live episode: