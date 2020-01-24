Tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature a rematch from last week with Ariya Daivari looking for revenge on WWE NXT Superstar Tyler Breeze.

WWE has also announced The Brian Kendrick vs. NXT Superstar Danny Burch, and NXT Superstar Lio Rush vs. Tony Nese for tonight's show.

Tonight's 205 Live will take place on the WWE Network from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, hitting the air on the WWE Network after SmackDown on FOX ends.

Below is WWE's announcement on tonight's show: