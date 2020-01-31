An Ultimate X match has been announced for the upcoming TNA-themed event from Impact Wrestling and WrestleCon.
As noted before, the TNA name will be returning for one night only during WWE's WrestleMania 36 Week as WrestleCon hosts a special Impact event on Friday, April 3 from The Ritz in Ybor City, Florida.
There's no word yet on who will be participating in the Ultimate X match. The current line-up of wrestlers for the event includes Disco Inferno, The Amazing Red, Petey Williams, Scott Steiner, Chris Sabin, and Aces & 8s, which will be represented by D'Lo Brown and Ken Anderson. There's no word yet on other matches for the show, but we will keep you updated on the card.
Tickets for Impact's "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" event are on sale now via WrestleCon.com, and range from $60 - $150. The event will also stream live on FITE.TV that night.
Stay tuned for updates on Impact's "TNA: There's No Place Like Home" special event during WrestleCon.
Below is today's Twitter announcement on Ultimate X:
BREAKING: The most innovative match in TNA history - the Ultimate X match - is returning at TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 31, 2020
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/dq8Jmg5mMw
BREAKING: From Sports Entertainment Xtreme all the way to the Turkey Trot, @TheRealDisco's history with TNA isn't over yet as he is official for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 29, 2020
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/DEcH3s09L3
BREAKING: One of the original pioneers of the X-Division @AmazingRed1 will be returning for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon in Tampa!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 29, 2020
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/0jkZArxct8
BREAKING: The one true master of the Canadian Destroyer @iPeteyWilliams is official for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2020
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/aErlPxFB9I
BREAKING: There's a 141 2?3% that @ScottSteiner will be returning for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon because he's a genetic freak and he's not normal.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 28, 2020
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/9JGC10gHUE
BREAKING: The legendary former IMPACT World Champion, World Tag Team Champion and 8 time X-Division Champion @SuperChrisSabin is official for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 27, 2020
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxpWeI pic.twitter.com/IIR4673qJn
BREAKING: @dlobrown75 and @mrkenanderson representing the Aces and 8s have been officially announced for TNA: There's No Place Like Home on April 3rd as part of @wrestlecon!— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 24, 2020
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/ESs4JxHx6g pic.twitter.com/IiMxVrSCpE
There's no place like home.— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 16, 2020
TNA officially returns for one night only on Friday, April 3rd at 7pm.
Tickets go on sale on Monday at 12pm EST at https://t.co/6BISigVGvG! pic.twitter.com/o19R8OVO4z