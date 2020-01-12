- After NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II wrapped up, Triple H spoke with Alicia Taylor and gave his thoughts about the show.

- WWE UK Champion WALTER defeated Joe Coffey to retain his title, but at the end of TakeOver, Undisputed Era struck and took down the champion. Undisputed Era will face Imperium at WWE Worlds Collide on January 25 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

- Toni Storm came up short in her match against NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray and Piper Niven. Ray was able to retain her title after it looked like Storm was going to win at today's show. Storm will now face NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WWE Worlds Collide.

"This only makes things worse for Rhea," Storm said. "My head space is even worse than it was before. I was just robbed. So, I'm going to rob Rhea."