- After NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II wrapped up, Triple H spoke with Alicia Taylor and gave his thoughts about the show.
- WWE UK Champion WALTER defeated Joe Coffey to retain his title, but at the end of TakeOver, Undisputed Era struck and took down the champion. Undisputed Era will face Imperium at WWE Worlds Collide on January 25 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
REALLY, Blackpool?! After that AMAZING show we just gave you?!! #WorldsCollide #NXTUKTakeOver #WWEUKChampionship pic.twitter.com/772LYFdPgm— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 12, 2020
NXT U?K? TAKEOVER.#UndisputedERA has INVADED #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II!!!!!!@AdamColePro @KORcombat @roderickstrong @theBobbyFish pic.twitter.com/T8Kw45fgq2— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2020
- Toni Storm came up short in her match against NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray and Piper Niven. Ray was able to retain her title after it looked like Storm was going to win at today's show. Storm will now face NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WWE Worlds Collide.
"This only makes things worse for Rhea," Storm said. "My head space is even worse than it was before. I was just robbed. So, I'm going to rob Rhea."
Despite not walking out of #NXTUKTakeOver with the #NXTUK #WomensChampionship, @ToniStorm_ remains focused on challenging @RheaRipley_WWE for the #WWENXT Women's Championship at #WorldsCollide! pic.twitter.com/JzgnEZ3NCQ— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 12, 2020