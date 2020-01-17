Lacey Evans vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Braun Strowman vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura could be confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble soon, perhaps on tonight's SmackDown episode.

We've noted how both matches were on the schedule for December's WWE TLC pay-per-view, but the women's match was pulled because of the decision to move it to the Rumble, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Strowman's title shot was delayed because he wasn't cleared in time for TLC, but the feud is moving forward as Strowman picked up a pin over Nakamura on TV last week.

Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE United States Champion Andrade is also possible for the Rumble as that has been the plan, but Andrade first has to defend against Rey Mysterio in a Ladder Match on Monday's RAW. Carrillo should be back soon for the title feud, but it's not clear if he will return in time for the Rumble or not.

Another possible match for the Rumble is The Miz and John Morrison vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, 12 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

