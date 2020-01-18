The official WWE website now has 20 spots filled for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match to take place later this month.

The post-SmackDown update from this week confirms Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion for the men's Rumble, but Cesaro is not on the list. There are still just 4 spots filled for the 30-Woman Rumble Match.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card, along with video of Reigns closing this week's show:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, Braun Strowman, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, 10 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan, 26 Participants TBA

Strap Match for the WWE Universal Title

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Bayley (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Sheamus vs. Shorty G