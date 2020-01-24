- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Brian Cage and Jack Evans from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Future Stars of Wrestling No Escape will take place this Saturday at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. Below is the full card, along with ticket information and how to order the event:

Future Stars of Wrestling presents "No Escape" – 7PM Belltime - Saturday, January 25 LIVE on FITE TV

Sam's Town Live, 5111 Boulder Highway, Las Vegas, NV 89112



You can purchase tickets here.

Pre-order the event on FITE FIRST TIME EVER

Killer Kross vs. Funnybone



STEEL CAGE MATCH | FSW TAG TEAM TITLES

Hammerstone & Graves (c) vs. Shogun Jones & a Mystery Partner



STEEL CAGE MATCH | FSW NO LIMITS TITLE

Remy Marcel (c) vs. Ice Williams



STEEL CAGE MATCH

Death Proof vs. The Bonus Boys



FATAL FOUR WAY MATCH

Teddy Hart vs. Willie Mack vs. Chris Dickinson vs. Jorel Nelson



TRIPLE THREAT MATCH

Sinn Bodhi vs. Kyle Hawk vs. Shaggy McLovin'



FOUR CORNERS TAG TEAM MATCH

The Unguided vs. Sky High vs. Hyper Quick vs. Parada & Jai Vidal

- Ring of Honor currently has three events set for February: Free Enterprise (February 9, Baltimore), Bound by Honor (February 28, Nashville), and Gateway to Honor (February 29, St. Charles). Below are the updated cards:

Free Enterprise

* Brody King vs. Rey Horus

* Bandido and Flamita vs. The Briscoes

* Slex vs. Flip Gordon

* Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham

* Joe Hendry and Dalton Castle vs. Bateman and Vincent

* Battle Royal (Winner receives future ROH World Title match)

Bound by Honor

* PCO (c) vs. Dragon Lee (ROH World Championship)

* Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. The Briscoes

* Marty Scurll vs. Slex

* RUSH and Kenny King vs. Brody King and Flip Gordon

Gateway to Honor

* PCO (c) vs. RUSH vs. Mark Haskins (ROH World Championship)

* Dragon Lee (c) vs. Dak Draper (ROH World TV Championship)

* Flamita, Bandido, and Rey Horus (c) vs. Jeff Cobb, Jonathan Gresham, and Jay Lethal (ROH World Six-Man Championship)