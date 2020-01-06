The USA Network issued an announcement today to tout how they are the #1 cable network in primetime for the 14th consecutive year, and the success they had in 2019.

The announcement credited WWE RAW for some of the success, noting that RAW was the #1 cable entertainment show on Mondays in 2019, and the #1 most-social primetime series in all of TV.

The announcement also mentioned the success of "Straight Up Steve Austin" with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin, and "Miz & Mrs." with The Miz and Maryse.

"USA Network is the #1 cable network in 2019 for the 14th year in a row. Thank you all for watching!," the network tweeted.

You can see the full announcement from USA below:

2019 Was OUR Year -- USA Network is Once Again #1! Big news for USA Network as the new decade kicks off: The channel ends 2019 as the #1 cable entertainment network in the P18-49 demo for the third consecutive year, and the P25-54 demo for the second consecutive year! Several key series boosted the network to the top spot. WWE Monday Night Raw was the #1 Cable Entertainment Program on Mondays, as well as the #1 Most Social Primetime Series in all of television. It was an especially standout year for USA's unscripted series. Looking across the television industry, Chrisley Knows Best was the #1 VOD Cable Unscripted Series, and Straight Up Steve Austin the #1 New Unscripted Cable Series for Men (18-49, 25-54). Additionally on USA, Temptation Island sizzled as the network's #1 New Series (Scripted or Unscripted) and Miz & Mrs did an absolutely awesome job as its #1 Returning Unscripted series. Treadstone crushed as USA's #1 New Drama, while Queen of the South was its #1 Returning Drama. USA readies itself for another standout year, kicking off with the debut of The Biggest Loser on January 28 and the return of Miz & Mrs on January 29. February 6 will see the premiere of Sam Esmail's Briarpatch, as well as a new story of critically-acclaimed thriller The Sinner. The wins solidified USA as a #1 Network in Prime for 14 consecutive years. Source: Cable Entertainment Ranks: Nielsen, 12/31/18-12/29/19