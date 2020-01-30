This week's WWE NXT episode did not include an overrun on the USA Network because of the season two premiere of the "Miz & Mrs." series.

NXT usually runs past 10pm ET with the main event match or show-closing angle, but that did not happen this week as the finals of the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic aired as the main event. That match saw Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne defeat James Drake and Zack Gibson. Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that USA Network officials nixed the NXT overrun this week because they thought it would hurt the ratings for The Miz and Maryse's show.

"USA made the call. They thought it would hurt the Miz & Mrs. ratings," Meltzer wrote in response to a fan who asked about the NXT overrun being cancelled this week.

It will be interesting to see if the lack of an overrun helps or hurts the NXT viewership, which will be out in around an hour. It's been reported that the NXT overrun helps the brand each week as some fans tune to the USA Network to see what's happening on NXT after AEW Dynamite goes off the air on TNT.

There's no word yet on if NXT will have no overrun through the entire second season of "Miz & Mrs." or if this was just for the season two premiere.

Stay tuned for viewership updates from last night.