Former TNA Knockouts Champion Velvet Sky took to Twitter this week to announce to her fans that she has been dealing with health issues as of late.

Sky noted that she has been suffering from "a multitude of unexpected health issues," and said she's working hard to get better.

"To all who have ordered off my website, https://RatedV.net or any @CelebVM videos... I apologize in depth for the delay in shipping your orders or sending your videos. Please continue to bear with me. I have been suffering a multitude of unexpected health issues. Working really hard to get better every day, but it's taken it's toll and all I can do is rest. To those who don't want to wait for their order, send me an email and I will be happy to refund you. Just know that I will definitely get all of your orders and videos out soon. Thank you all for being the wonderful fans that you are in for understanding my situation. From the bottom of my heart I appreciate each and everyone of you as I always have for your support. Love you all."

The former two-time Knockouts Champion, who has been in the sport since 2003, most recently appeared for Ring of Honor. She announced back in 2016 that she was retiring from in-ring action, but not making appearances, to focus on college. She last appeared for Impact Wrestling in early 2016.

You can see Sky's full tweets below:

