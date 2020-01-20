- FOX posted these top John Morrison moments from Friday's SmackDown episode from Greensboro, NC. As noted, Friday's episode saw Morrison wrestle his first WWE match in more than 8 years. He defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E in singles action.

- WWE filed to trademark the following names on Tuesday, January 14: Trish Stratus, Epico, Ever-Rise, Chase Parker, Matt Martel.

Ever-Rise is the new tag team name used for the former 3.0, made up of Martel and Parker. They previously used the ring names Shane Matthews and Scott Parker.

The following trademark use descriptions were provided to the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) with these filings:

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and called Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. his hero, which he has done in other MLK Day tweets over the years. You can see Vince's full tweet below, which includes the MLK Day video tribute that will air on tonight's RAW, featuring the "Preach" single from John Legend: