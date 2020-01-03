WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon left the XL Center in Hartford, CT on Monday afternoon before RAW hit the air, but returned to the arena because he didn't want to miss the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley.

We noted earlier this week, via PWInsider, that while Triple H and Kevin Dunn missed Monday's show, Vince arrived backstage at the XL Center right before the show hit the air. That is incorrect as WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed during the latest episode of his podcast, featuring Rusev as the special guest, that Vince left around 2pm ET but returned around 5:30pm ET because he didn't want to miss the ceremony.

Lawler also revealed that the wedding was highly anticipated by people backstage. He talked about Vince missing recent WWE TV events due to important XFL meetings, as we've speculated.

"This thing was so good, it was gonna be so highly anticipated by everybody backstage," Lawler said. "Vince had some very important meetings. He doesn't do this often, but lately, I think with the upcoming XFL about to start and all that sort of stuff, Vince has been torn in so many different directions, and he's missed several RAWs, and he's missed several SmackDowns, in the past few weeks. He actually left Hartford, CT at 2 o'clock in the afternoon, and everybody thought he was gone.

"Vince has his own office there, and he told everybody he had to leave at 2 o'clock. He left, the limousines took him out. We even went from the Talent Relations.. I dress in the Talent Relations office with Mark Carrano and those guys. So we moved the Talent Relations office into Vince's office. So we moved all our stuff over into his bigger, nicer office, where we had more room and we're all sitting there and I don't know, about 5:30 or so, somebody comes in and says, 'Hey, Vince is on his way back, he doesn't want to miss the wedding!'"

Lawler continued, "So, he came all the way back... all of a sudden we're in the back scrambling, we're grabbing up all of our stuff. We had to put his office back together so he wouldn't know that we'd stolen his office from him. But yeah, Vince came back just to make sure he was there for the wedding. So, it was great."

Rusev said he heard the same story, and commented on how Vince is a big fan of weddings.

"Yeah, I heard that, too. I didn't know if it was a rumor or not, but that speaks volumes about him because he's a big fan of weddings," Rusev added.

Lawler agreed, "Yeah, I think he is as well."