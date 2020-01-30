WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter today to wish a Happy 33rd Birthday to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Vince said The Man has done it all, but she's just getting started.

"She's done it all, but she's just getting started. Happy Birthday to @BeckyLynchWWE!," he tweeted.

To celebrate, WWE released the latest episode of WWE Playlist featuring a look at Becky's meteoric rise to the top. You can see that video above.

Below is Vince's full tweet: