Tonight's WWE Worlds Collide event will feature a big eight-man main event with Imperium (WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner) going up against The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong) in a NXT UK vs. NXT battle. WALTER recently spoke with ESPN and said the match is one of the most exciting of his career. He said it will be very competitive.

"It's definitely one of the most exciting matches in my career, because in the WWE picture, it's maybe the two most dominant and popular groups at the moment," WALTER said. "It's going to be very competitive. It's also a very interesting thing of The Undisputed Era being the top guys in NXT for years now, and now it's four Europeans with Imperium.

"It's a sign for the rise of European wrestling, and non-UK European wrestling. If I think back even five years, it was kind of impossible to imagine that those possibilities would be there. I think we bring a different style, a very serious and no-nonsense style, and that really stands out."

WALTER named Daniel Bryan and Cesaro as main roster WWE Superstars he'd like to lock up with.

"Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, they've always put on very athletic and competitive matches, they're proper, wrestling-based opponents. I've always appreciated that and have been excited about watching them," he said.

There's no word yet on if WALTER will be in Sunday's 30-Man Royal Rumble event but we noted before at this link that the big man has expressed interest in a possible Rumble showdown with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. WALTER was asked about a possible Rumble appearance on Sunday.

"This is something I would like to answer, but I can't, because I don't know," WALTER said. "I think if they offer it up, I will definitely take it."