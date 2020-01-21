WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER recently spoke with Metro UK and spoke out against his role in the 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view back in November.

Survivor Series saw the leader of Imperium team with Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Damian Priest, on Team NXT, to face Team RAW (Ricochet, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins) and the winners of the match, Team SmackDown (Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, King Baron Corbin, Shorty G, Mustafa Ali). WALTER was eliminated first in the Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, at just 2:57, by Drew McIntyre.

WALTER said his involvement in the Survivor Series feud was a mistake, and he didn't care about it.

"I wasn't invested in that. I didn't care," WALTER said. "I care about my guys, my group, I care about the sport, but I don't care about all those people being angry each other. It was a weird match too – three five-men tag teams, and always three guys in the ring. That's when wrestling turns from competition to putting acrobats in a circus to do a show. There's 15 of you, you've got to do something."

He continued, "It's not my world. Any match where I know it's gonna be exciting and good competition, I'm excited. I love to be in the ring."

WALTER will lead Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe into battle against The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) at Saturday's WWE Worlds Collide event. WALTER is looking forward to the match.

"I'm always looking forward to good and exciting competition, and Undisputed Era is going to bring that," he said, smiling. "It's my passion, and Undisputed Era are excellent for that."

WALTER has previously stated that he is not interested in moving to the United States for a call-up to RAW or SmackDown as he's comfortable with his family in Germany. He talked more about his opinion of America.

"I don't mind going to America for a little bit," he said. "I don't want to live there, but as a visitor it's good enough… [But] I was never a big fan of the United States in that sense."

He continued, "I always felt, in the '90s when I grew up, America got glorified in movies and on TV. Then you'd go there the first time and you'd be like, 'What's going on?' I think it would be more helpful if I brought some of my culture there!"

Despite the negative experience at the Survivor Series, WALTER is open to a possible surprise appearance in Sunday's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

"I legit don't know," he said when asked about a possible Rumble spot. "I would love – Royal Rumble, I think it's a different case. You're not in there with a group of people you don't really know, but you have to be in a team with them. In the Royal Rumble, it's a lot of people but it's every man for himself."

While he has reservations about working weekly on the main brands, WALTER feels good about being able to reach a deal with WWE, and said he's happy in the company.

"If they would've said, 'no we can't do it', I would've agreed and understood why. There would have been other ways for me to find a place to work. I'm happy it worked out though. I'm happy in WWE – I feel very comfortable," WALTER said.