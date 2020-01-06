Matt Hardy won't be able to wrestle for another promotion until Sunday, March 1, according to a new report.

There have been a lot of rumors on the WWE futures of The Hardy Boys, and it's been reported that Matt's current WWE deal expires in February 2020. However, PWInsider reported today that Matt's current WWE contract expires on March 1. He will be free to appear for any other promotion on that date.

It was also reported today the "major hurdle" between the two sides on a new contract is not money, but how Matt would be used creatively moving forward.

Matt recently returned to action on the RAW brand and has lost 3 straight TV matches, to Buddy Murphy, Drew McIntyre and Ricochet. Hardy worked the Super ShowDown Battle Royal back in June, but his last match before that was on April 9 when he and brother Jeff Hardy dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Titles to The Usos due to Jeff's injury.

Regarding Jeff's WWE future, his contract will not expire at the same time because it's been held up due to injuries and legal issues. Jeff was arrested in Myrtle Beach, SC on July 13, 2019 for public intoxication, and then was arrested for DWI on October 3, 2019 in Moore County, NC. WWE officials have reportedly pushed Jeff to address his personal health in the wake of his recent arrests, and he has been working hard at doing that.

There's no word yet on when Jeff might be back, or what WWE has planned for Matt on the red brand, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.