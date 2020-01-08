As noted, last Wednesday's post-Dynamite AEW Dark tapings in Jacksonville, FL saw AEW Producer Billy Gunn team with his son, Austin Gunn, as The Gunn Club, to defeat Shawn Spears and Preston Vance in tag team action.

That match did not air on Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark, which you can see embedded above, because it was never scheduled to air. Dave Meltzer and Ryan Satin both noted on Twitter that the match was not taped to air on Dark, and was more of a tryout match.

The Gunn Club will be back in action at tonight's AEW Dark tapings in Southaven, MS, according to Satin. Last week's tryout reportedly went well for Austin and he will team with his father once again tonight. It was noted that tonight's match will likely air on next Tuesday's Dark episode. There's no word yet on who they will be wrestling, but stay tuned later on for updates.

You can see this week's Dark episode from Jacksonville above, which also features Awesome Kong vs. Skyler Moore, AEW Tag Team Champions SoCal Uncensored vs. Jack Evans, Angelico and Kip Sabian in six-man action. Chuck Taylor did guest commentary.

Stay tuned for updates on The Gunn Club and AEW possibly signing Austin.