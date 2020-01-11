Will Ospreay lost the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship to Hiromu Takahashi at last week's Wrestle Kingdom 14 at the Tokyo Dome. It was reported that Ospreay had sustained an injury, possibly when he performed a sasuke special, during his match against Takahashi. Initial reports were an ankle injury, possible a broken heel.

Ospreay wrestled an 8-man tag match the next night on NJPW New Year Dash, winning alongside Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, and Robbie Eagles against Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Lance Archer, and Taichi (via DQ).

Last night at Melbourne City Wrestling in Melbourne, Australia, Ospreay confirmed he broke his heel during his Wrestle Kingdom match. Ospreay defeated Dowie James at the MCW event. Afterwards, Ospreay called out Gino Gambino and Bullet Club, challenging them to a future match in Melbourne against himself and some of his CHAOS stablemates.

Earlier today, Ospreay wrote about his MCW appearance, "Every wrestler has a place that they can escape too and forget everything and just let loose. Mine is the Australian Wrestling scene. MCW is my just my place. Thank you all for the love a support you are all incredible fans. Dowie is a prick, but a damn good one."

Dan W contributed to this article.