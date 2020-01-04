Will Ospreay reportedly suffered an ankle injury or possibly a broken heel during last night's IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match against Hiromu Takahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 14, according to PWInsider.

The injury may have happened when Ospreay pulled off a Sasuke Special during the match. You can see the possible injury right at the end of the .gif in the tweet below.

Takahashi defeated Ospreay in the match, winning the title for a third time.

Afterwards, Ospreay tweeted out a photo of himself, presumably icing his ankle/foot with the caption, "Sad Pig."

Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of Night 2, beginning at 12 am ET (9 pm for those on the West Coast). We'll also have a WINC Podcast after the show wraps.