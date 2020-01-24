- Courtesy of Ronda Rousey's personal YouTube channel, above is the latest episode of the "Driving Lessons with Ronda and Devon" series, featuring Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Devon Dudley.

This episode features Dudley talking to Rousey about her debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble. Dudley confirmed that he and other producers had no idea that Rousey would be appearing that night as Vince McMahon keeps big surprises like that a secret.

- Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts and Andy Shepherd have been announced as the hosts for the WWE Worlds Collide Pre-show. The pre-show will air at 6:30pm ET on Saturday, via the WWE Network, the WWE website, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

As noted, the pre-show will feature WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim in a non-title match. Remember to join us for live coverage of Worlds Collide at 6:30pm ET tomorrow evening.

- Thursday marked 27 years since NXT General Manager William Regal moved to the United States to further his pro wrestling career. Regal began working for WCW and would debut in a backstage segment on the January 30, 1993 episode of WCW Saturday Night, which was taped on January 25 at Center Stage in Atlanta. He made his in-ring debut the next week with a win over enhancement talent Bob Cook on the February 6 episode, which was taped on February 2.

Regal, who works behind-the-scenes with NXT and the WWE developmental program, marked the milestone on Twitter and thanked everyone.

"I've just realised it's the 23rd of January. It's exactly 27 years ago today that I moved to the US to start working for WCW on the 25th. Thank you to everyone who has helped, watched and employed me. I'm a very fortunate lad and I never forget it," he wrote.

You can see Regal's full tweet below, along with video of a young Regal and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross from that first appearance: