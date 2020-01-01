Riho retained the AEW Women's World Championship against Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida on tonight's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming. As noted, the number one contender Kris Statlander will face Riho on next week's show at the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels is confirmed after Guevara talked some trash to Daniels during an SCU backstage segment. Guevara made fun of Daniels' age and inability to pick many wins in AEW, so Daniels said that they should meet in the ring, next week.

Also announced for next week:

* Cody and Dustin Rhodes vs. Lucha Bros.

* Private Party vs. Hangman Page and Kenny Omega

* Jon Moxley to give his answer about joining the Inner Circle

* Tribute to Legends of Memphis Wrestling

