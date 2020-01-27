- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of DIY's Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano reuniting on Saturday night for WWE Worlds Collide at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The WWE NXT Superstars defeated NXT UK Superstars Tyler Bate and Trent Seven of Moustache Mountain in tag team action.

- WWE is teasing that 2020 Royal Rumble Match winners Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre may announce their WrestleMania 36 opponents during tonight's post-Rumble RAW episode from San Antonio, Texas. WWE announced the following teaser for tonight:

Who will Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair challenge at WrestleMania after their Royal Rumble victories? The Road to WrestleMania has begun with Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair triumphing in the Royal Rumble Matches. Which champion will the two Raw competitors challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All? McIntyre could be salivating at the opportunity to take on WWE Champion Brock Lesnar after being the one to end The Beast's dominant run in the Royal Rumble Match by eliminating him with a massive Claymore kick. But perhaps The Scottish Terminator also envies the opportunity to take down Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. Meanwhile, Charlotte has an intriguing choice. Will she duel once again with longtime rival Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship? Or will she take on SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, with whom she also shares a long history? Tune in to Raw Monday at 8/7 C as The Road to WrestleMania ramps up!

- Roman Reigns took to Twitter today to give thanks for Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where he defeated King Baron Corbin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, and later entered the 30-Man Rumble main event at #26, but was eliminated by winner Drew McIntyre last.

"Yesterday was so full of emotions. A mentally, physically and emotionally draining day. Cherish those around you and enjoy every day we have together. Thank you Houston for hosting the #RoyalRumble and to everyone who chooses to support and love one another," Reigns wrote.

