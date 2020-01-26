Numerous wrestlers have been commenting today on the passing of Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant, who passed away earlier today at the age of 41. TMZ reported that Bryan and four others died after his private helicopter (Sikorsky S-76) went down this afternoon in Calabasas, California.

Bryant spent his entire career with the Lakers between the 1996/1997 and 2015/2016 seasons, winning five NBA Championships along the way.

Below are reactions from Ryback, Mustafa Ali, Rusev, Titus O'Neil, Frankie Kazarian, Matt Hardy, Austin Aries, Mike Kanellis, Riddick Moss, Killian Dain, Kacy Catanzaro, Deonna Purrazzo, Mia Yim, JBL, Paige, nZo, Diamond Dallas Page, and Brooke Adams:

"Grew up a Lakers fan. Everyday is a gift that we get to live and in complete shock of this news. Positive thoughts and prayers to @kobebryant family and friends," Ryback wrote.

"We always think we have so much time. The news about #KobeBryant is a sad reminder of how precious yet small our time here is. Condolences to his fans, friends and family. Tell everyone in your life that you care for that you love them," Ali commented.

"Kobe," Rusev stated.

"The World of Sports and Entertainment Lost A Legendary Man, Father, Husband, Son, Businessman and Philanthropist. Words cannot Undo this tragedy. To the Family, Friends and Fans of Kobe Bryant Please know that He will ALWAYS BE WITH US!!" Titus O'Neil wrote.

"I'm just numb. In shock. Most of all devastated and sad beyond words. Kobe Bryant was an absolute legend in the NBA, an icon, a hero to SoCal and millions around the world but most importantly a husband and father. This is utterly crushing," Kazarian said.

"What terrible, tragic & shocking news about the passing of the legendary Kobe Bryant. My thoughts & condolences go out to his family. Rest In Peace, Kobe," Hardy wrote.

"You can work decades being the best, building your empire, and just like that - it's over. We spend much of our lives working and preparing for the future and a 'someday' that sadly isn't always guaranteed. Live and love like nothing beyond this very moment is a given. #RIPKobe," Aries commented.

Updated: More wrestlers have commented:

"Life is so precious, man. Take the time to tell your loved ones you love them. Give them a hug, a kiss, be present. Enjoy the crap out of them," Bennett wrote.

"Kobe is my favorite basketball player ever. I've always admired and tried to emulate his approach to the game amongst many other things. Thank you for the example you set, and for the memories I'll never forget Black Mamba. Rest In Peace," Moss stated.

"Holy s---. RIP Kobe One of the best to ever play the game," Dain commented.

"Heartbreaking. My heart goes out to his family, friends, supporters and all those whose lives he touched," Catanzaro said.

"Heartbreaking #RIPKobe," Purrazzo wrote.

"Damn. #RIPKobe," Yim stated.

"Just awful news. So sad to hear about Kobe Bryant's death today. RIP legend-I watched so many of his games I feel like I knew him," JBL said.

"This is wild.. RIP Kobe," Paige wrote.

"Damn, that shook me to my core. Prayers to the Bryant family. #ThankYouKobe," nZo said.

"So sorry to hear this, my deepest sympathy goes out to @kobebryant family and friends. Wow. I can't believe this. One of the greatest players of all time #ripkobe," DDP commented.

"I wish this was a hoax. A true legend and someone I idolized my entire childhood died today in a helicopter crash. All 4 people on board died and his wife is said not to be one of those people. My heart goes out to his family in this tragic time," Adams wrote.

