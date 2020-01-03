Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza vs. Tony Nese in a non-title match

Ariya Daivari vs. Danny Burch

And much more!

Commentators Tom Phillips and Aiden English welcome fans to a brand new episode of 205 Live! The first match of the night is announced.

Ariya Daivari vs. Danny Burch

Bell rings, Daivari puts Burch in a side headlock. Burch pushes Daivari into the ropes and breaks out of the headlock. Burch twists Daivari's arm, which takes him down on the mat. Burch then goes for his own side headlock on Daivari. Daivari puts his head on the rope for a rope break. Burch catches Daivari in the air and counters, Daivari lands face-first into the mat. Burch with a knee right to Daivari's face, Daivari fires back with a high knee, covers, Burch kicks out. Burch with a jaw breaker, Daivari counters with a reverse DDT, cover, Burch kicks out again. Daivari climbs to the second rope, flies off, Burch puts his knee up and it lands right in Daivari's eyes. Daivari flies off the top rope, nobody home, Burch counters with a crossface. All of the sudden a man in a luchador mask appears on the apron. The referee is distracted. Daivari lands a low blow, covers Burch, and picks up the win.

Winner: Ariya Daivari

Post-Match: The man in the luchador mask reveals himself. It's Brian Kendrick. He introduces himself to the crowd. He wants to reiterate that he is the one who founded the crusierweight division and is the best thing to have happened in the division. After his speech, he goes for the Sliced Bread #2 on Burch.

Up next, a tag team match!

The Singh Brothers vs. Corey Storm & Anthony Wayne

Samir Singh and Wayne begin the match. Samir sends Wayne into the ropes. Samir tags in Sunil. Wayne fires a few shots before Sunil sends him down on the mat. Samir is tagged in. Wayne gets set up for the Bollywood Blast. Samir covers Wayne and picks up the win.

Winners: The Singh Brothers



