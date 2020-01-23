WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will have the contract signing for the Royal Rumble Strap Match on Friday's SmackDown go-home episode.

As previously noted, Friday's SmackDown on FOX from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas will also feature Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in six-man action.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday's Royal Rumble go-home edition of SmackDown.

Below is WWE's announcement on the contract signing for Friday: