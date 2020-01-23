WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan and WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will have the contract signing for the Royal Rumble Strap Match on Friday's SmackDown go-home episode.
As previously noted, Friday's SmackDown on FOX from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas will also feature Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in six-man action.
Below is WWE's announcement on the contract signing for Friday:
Daniel Bryan and Bray Wyatt set for Universal Championship Strap Match contract signing
Daniel Bryan is ready to tie his WWE destiny to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt – both literally and figuratively.
Bryan and Wyatt will meet on Friday Night SmackDown to sign the contract for the Universal Championship Strap Match at Royal Rumble. After the extended mind games between the two competitors, Bryan surprised the twisted titleholder with a blindside attack last week and repaid Wyatt by taking a piece of the Universal Champion's hair with him. Bryan went on to propose a Strap Match challenge to Wyatt, setting up a contract signing that brings together the two unpredictable combatants just two days before their title showdown at Royal Rumble.
