WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been announced for tonight's post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW.

Edge's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, also returned to action in the Women's Rumble last night.

Beth tweeted about their Rumble returns and joked, "Me: Hey Adam...I got a sitter for Sunday...what do you want to do for date night? @EdgeRatedR: #RoyalRumble"

Edge is rumored to face former Rated RKO partner Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. It's also been reported that Edge signed a three-year deal with WWE, said to be for significant money. Orton tweeted on last night's reunion, which ended with Edge eliminating him.

Orton tweeted, "Imagine that. #RoyalRumble"

Below is WWE's announcement on Edge, along with the tweets from Edge, Orton and Beth:

Edge returns to Raw following improbable Rumble comeback Following a dramatic in-ring return during the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is returning to Monday Night Raw. The Rated-R Superstar, who retired due to injury in 2011, has been the subject of near-constant rumors ever since he leveled Elias with a Spear at SummerSlam 2019 — speculation he shot down at every turn. But he appeared in the Men's Rumble all the same, entering at No. 21 and lasting until the final three with SmackDown's Roman Reigns and eventual winner Drew McIntyre. What the future holds for the former WWE Champion is still unclear. But as he returns to the brand where he once took his final bow, it's safe to say we'll see no small amount of emotion, triumph and, perhaps, one final opportunity? Anything is possible. Tune into Raw, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network, to see The Rated-R Superstar's return.

My wife is a badass — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 27, 2020