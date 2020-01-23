Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Io Shirai tweaked her knee during the match with Toni Storm and the post-match brawl with Bianca Belair and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. She was sent for a precautionary MRI and will continue to be evaluated. Her status is listed as "day to day"

* Shotzi Blackheart complained of shoulder and back pain after being attacked by Deonna Purrazzo in the post-show backstage angle. She is being evaluated and is listed as "day to day"

* Joaquin Wilde suffered rib and lower neck pain after his loss to Finn Balor. He was sent for x-rays to make sure he doesn't have any broken ribs

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.