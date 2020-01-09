Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray suffered an injury when she landed on her shoulder after taking a suplex from Toni Storm during the big six-woman match, which saw Storm, NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, and Candice LeRae defeat Ray, Io Shirai, and Bianca Belair.

Ray refused medical attention and said she will be ready for Sunday's Triple Threat title defense at "Takeover: Blackpool II" with Storm and Piper Niven

* Wesley Blake suffered an injured left foot as he and Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons lost a first round Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match to Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium

Blake was seen leaving the NXT Arena at Full Sail University on crutches, and wearing a boot. He is set to undergo x-rays and his status is questionable

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.