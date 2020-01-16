Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Keith Lee suffered an unknown injury at the hands of The Undisputed Era when they attacked him in the ring and used a steel chair on his leg. Camp reported that Lee refused medical attention and could not be located after later confronting The Undisputed Era in another segment

* A security guard also suffered injuries after Lee tossed him through the windshield of a car when later confronting The Undisputed Era. It was noted that the security guard suffered lacerations and back pain. WWE often uses local enhancement talents for these spots, but there's no word yet on who took the car bump

* Tyler Breeze suffered a neck injury during the Triple Threat with Lio Rush and winner Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, which earned him a spot against NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza and two NXT UK Superstars in the Fatal 4 Way at Worlds Collide. Camp reported that Breeze tweaked his neck at the end of the match, apparently when taking the JML Driver from Scott. Breeze is not expected to miss any ring time and his status is listed as "day to day"

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.