The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Trent Seven re-aggravated his bruised larynx during the loss to Finn Balor. The NXT UK Superstar will be evaluated for additional symptoms.

* WWE medical confirmed that the welts and bruises on The Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, Roderick Strong) were consistent with a pipe attack. There was no further injury status update on the three competitors, who were laid out backstage by Tommaso Ciampa

* Ciampa needed 3 staples to close the head wound that he suffered in the next segment, which was the brawl with NXT Champion Adam Cole ahead of their "Takeover: Portland" match on February 16. Ciampa ended the brawl by putting Cole through a table, but he did suffer the head wound. Ciampa ended up signing his Takeover contract and smearing blood all over the paper

