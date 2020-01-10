John Morrison will return to the ring for WWE on next Friday's SmackDown episode.

It was announced on tonight's blue brand show that Morrison will wrestle SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E in a singles match next Friday night. The Miz will be in Morrison's corner while Kofi Kingston will be in Big E's corner.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX saw Morrison join his good friend and tag team partner The Miz on MizTV. Morrison defended The Miz and made it known that they are back together, and said he was disappointed in the fans, not The Miz.. They were interrupted by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day, which led to a rematch from last week with Miz and Kofi Kingston. Morrison got involved in the match at one point, taking out Big E at ringside, which led to Miz getting the win on the distracted Kofi.

Next week's SmackDown episode will take place from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. Stay tuned for updates on the show.

Below are a few shots from tonight's MizTV segment and the Kofi vs. Miz match with Morrison's interference, from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana: