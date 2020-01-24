WWE has announced that Lana vs. Liv Morgan will take place on Monday's RAW episode.

Rusev and Bobby Lashley will be banned from ringside during the match.

Monday's post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW will take place at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. As noted before, the arena has announced appearances by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for RAW, plus eight-man action with The Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy, and The Authors of Pain, which could be a dark match.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the Lana vs. Liv match:

Liv Morgan battles Lana with Lashley and Rusev banned from ringside Rusev and Bobby Lashley have been waging all the battles in Raw's resident love quadrangle lately, but Liv Morgan and Lana are about to step into the spotlight. In a match where both The Bulgarian Brute and The All Mighty will be banned from ringside, Liv and Lana will square off in singles action on Raw, bringing their simmering rivalry-within-a-rivalry to a boil. The match will mark Liv's first singles competition in six months, as well as an opportunity for the pair to settle the score on their own unfinished business. Given the (still unelaborated) revelations from Lana's wedding to Lashley, it's clear these two have a lot to talk about — or, more likely, fight about — before all is said and done.

Stay tuned for updates on Monday's post-Rumble RAW.