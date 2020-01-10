WWE has announced three more participants for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match later this month - Elias, Otis and Tucker.

As seen above, Elias appeared on tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX and sang a song to take shots at WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who is entering the match at #1. Elias hopes to win the Rumble and then take the title from The Beast at WrestleMania 36.

There are now 17 spots open for the 30-Man Rumble.

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view takes place on January 26 from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Below is the updated announced Rumble card:

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in the #1 spot, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, AJ Styles, Erick Rowan, King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Otis, Tucker, Elias, 17 Participants TBA

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, 27 Participants TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin