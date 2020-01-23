WWE has announced a big six-man match for Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode, which is the final show before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

The match will see Roman Reigns and The Usos do battle with King Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Friday's show will take place from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Stay tuned for updates on the show.

Below is WWE's announcement on the six-man match: