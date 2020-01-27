WWE announced that the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas drew a sold out crowd of 42,715 fans in attendance.

WWE noted during the announcement that this set a new attendance for the stadium, beating a previous record for a Taylor Swift concert at the park. The arena announced back in November 2011 that their Swift and Nelly concert had 42,095 fans in attendance.

WWE previously announced a sold out crowd of 48,193 fans in attendance last year for the 2019 Rumble pay-per-view at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Below are a few shots from Sunday's crowd at Minute Maid Park for the Rumble: