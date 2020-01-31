Five new WWE NXT UK Superstars have been signed by WWE.

It was announced today that Candy Floss, Levi Muir, Dani Luna and the tag team of Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker, Lewis Howley) have been officially added to the NXT UK roster. They are now training at the WWE UK Performance Center in North London. Floss and Pretty Deadly have had somewhat regular enhancement talent roles with the brand over the past year or so.

