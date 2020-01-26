WWE's return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been confirmed for Thursday, February 27.

It was announced during tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view that WWE Super ShowDown 2020 will take place on February 28 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at King Fahd International Stadium. This is the same venue that Crown Jewel 2019 was held at.

The event will air live on the WWE Network.

WWE's 2019 Super ShowDown event took place on June 7 from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at King Abdullah International Stadium.

Stay tuned for updates on Super ShowDown 2020.