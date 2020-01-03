WWE has announced two big multi-person matches for the first SmackDown episode of 2020.

Tonight's blue brand show will feature Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Dolph Ziggler and King Baron Corbin in the main event. There will also be a three-team match for the women's division with Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke vs. Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

It looks like WWE changed a match for tonight's show as it was mentioned on FOX over the weekend that Evans vs. Banks would take place. That match was never announced on the WWE website.

tonight's SmackDown episode from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee