Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 84,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 32% from last week's 124,000 viewers for the first episode of 2020.

This is the lowest Backstage viewership since the official premiere back on November 5, which drew 49,000 viewers. The December 17 episode drew 95,000 viewers and the New Year's Eve special episode drew 97,000 viewers.

WWE Backstage did not make the Cable Top 150 this week, which is why the viewership was delayed. Last week's episode ranked #124.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, down from last week's 0.04 rating. The show ranked #145 on the Cable Top 150, down from last week's #124 ranking.

This week's episode featured The Usos and Freddie Prinze Jr. as the special guests. Ember Moon was also back on the panel as an analyst, and Xavier Woods made his debut on the panel as a guest analyst. Analyst CM Punk will be back on the show next Tuesday night after having several weeks off.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode